ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle's dad may skip royal wedding after reported heart attack following paparazzi photo scandal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asking for "understanding and respect" towards her father in light of a report that Mr. Markle won't be attending the royal wedding. (Ben Birchall/Pool via AP, File)

LONDON --
The father of Meghan Markle may not be attending the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Kensington Palace says Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are asking for "understanding and respect" during this time, but have not confirmed TMZ's report that Thomas Markle decided not to go.

The gossip site says Thomas recently suffered a heart attack and was upset over accusations he staged photos for paparazzi in exchange for a nearly $140,000 payout.

Just days before the wedding, the British media outlet Mail on Sunday reported the 73-year-old father of the bride posed for a photographer at an internet cafe in Rosarito, Mexico, where he currently lives.

ABC News reports the photos included images of Thomas reading articles about the May 19 wedding online, exercising and scanning a book titled "Images of Britain."

A party store assistant told the Mail he was paid $15 by Thomas to help measure him for his wedding suit in one image.

Thomas Markle is a former lighting director who worked on a variety of American television shows, including ABC Daytime's "General Hospital."

On Monday, Kensington Palace released the following statement on behalf of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle:

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

