A cool quartet: Oakland's top 4 gelato spots

1. Lush Gelato
Topping the list is Lush Gelato, the highest rated spot in Oakland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 352 reviews on Yelp.
Lush's 4184 Piedmont Ave. location is the first of three in the Bay Area -- scooping up California-sourced ingredients from establishments like Cowgirl Creamery based in Petaluma, Straus Family Creamery in Marshall (just north of Point Reyes), and Bee Healthy Honey in Oakland.
Get ready for interesting flavors like salted stracciatella, cilantro green tea, Vietnamese cinnamon bean, and fromage blanc chocolate chip cookie dough. All of Lush's gelatos are made from scratch in its San Francisco location, and in case your cravings are larger than usual, wholesale gelato is available in 5-liter pans and 1.5-gallon tubs.
2. Vegan Donut Gelato
Next up is Vegan Donut Gelato. Situated at 411 E. 18th St., the vegan spot is a proven local favorite, with 4.5 stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp.
While aiming to create an animal-friendly product without sacrificing taste, the establishment embraces a strict ethical philosophy -- "One donut and gelato at a time, together we will make a plant-based lifestyle rewarding, enjoyable and viable," the business' website said.
The entire gelato selection at Vegan Donut Gelato is made with an almond milk base. If pastries are your thing, the display case offers well-known classics like glazed and cake doughnuts, bear claws, and apple fritters -- also made without animal products of any kind. Don't forget to sample some organic tea or coffee while you're there.
3. Holy Gelato!
Holy Gelato! is another top choice in Oakland -- with Yelpers giving the shop 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews. Cruise over to 815 Washington St. to check it out and treat yourself.
From vegan Thai tea to creamy goat cheese to chunky mint chocolate chip, Holy Gelato! offers patrons an array of gelato flavors for every palate.
4. Gelato Firenze and QTea Bar
Another hot Oaktown go-to for gelato and bubble tea is Gelato Firenze and QTea Bar. Customers are showing positive attention on Yelp, giving the cool spot four stars out of 203 reviews on the site.
Located at 478 Lake Park Ave., the dessert shop serves a variety of gelato flavors like hazelnut, pistachio, salted caramel, and cookies and cream. More offerings on the menu include an assortment of flavored green and black teas (with or without milk), along with add-ons like lychee jelly and tapioca.