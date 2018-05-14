MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --Forget the Met Gala or the Oscars Red Carpet - Bay Area kids walked the runway on Saturday night to raise money for a great cause.
The fashion show at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View was the highlight of a fundraiser for My New Red Shoes.
The nonprofit provides new shoes and school clothes for low-income and immigrant children in the Bay Area.
ABC7 News Anchor emceed the event.
My New Red Shoes has helped more than 55,000 children since 2006. Click here for more information.
Thanks @andre Iguodala @warriors for making this SIZABLE donation to @MyNewRedShoes!! #warriors #abc7now pic.twitter.com/yxL3Pu2sf4— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) May 13, 2018
Big thanks to #SanJose native and @OrlandoMagic star Aaron Gordon for having fun supporting @MyNewRedShoes! Way to give back @Double0AG! #NBA #SlamDunkKing @AMHSMonarchs pic.twitter.com/ExU0uUmaWG— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) May 13, 2018