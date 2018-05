Forget the Met Gala or the Oscars Red Carpet - Bay Area kids walked the runway on Saturday night to raise money for a great cause.The fashion show at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View was the highlight of a fundraiser for My New Red Shoes The nonprofit provides new shoes and school clothes for low-income and immigrant children in the Bay Area.ABC7 News Anchor emceed the event.My New Red Shoes has helped more than 55,000 children since 2006. Click here for more information.