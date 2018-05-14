HEALTH & FITNESS

Health officials say record number of Californians diagnosed with STDs last year

EMBED </>More Videos

According to the California Department of Public Health, more than 300,000 cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported. (Shutterstock photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Health officials say a record number of Californians were diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease last year.

According to the California Department of Public Health, more than 300,000 cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported.

RELATED: New at-home kit promises to be the Amazon of STD testing

That's a 45 percent increase compared to five years ago.

Officials say regular STD testing is important because most people who are infected don't know it.

"So in San Francisco, we recommend young women 25 and under get screened for chlamydia and gonorrhea every year with their provider. And for gay men and other men who have sex with men and trans persons, they should have STD screening every three months," said SF Department of Public Health's Dr. Susan Philip.

Officials with the San Francisco Department of Public Health believe recent advances in HIV prevention drugs may have led to an increase in unprotected sex in some communities, possibly increasing STD rates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth caresexually transmitted infectionssextestsbuzzworthyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Clovis man's progress may prove ALS research actually working
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Child hospitalized after swallowing common toy battery
Heart transplant recipient receives diploma in hospital
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
USGS reports magnitude-3.5 quake hits near Oakland
Golden State Warriors beat Rockets on the road 119-106
Police: 10 Fairfield kids found living in squalor, parents arrested
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
Palo Alto police buying body cameras with city's approval
WE ARE DUB NATION: Meet some of the Warriors fiercest fans
Missing Richmond skier found dead in Bear Valley resort
7 THINGS: Why we love Warriors star Steph Curry
Show More
Attempted child abduction infuriates San Francisco's Mission District
Warriors-Rockets series: Who takes home the WCF crown?
Teacher accused of telling students to throw rocks at boy
New trend gives campers bird's-eye view
Proposed ballot measure injects fireworks into SF mayoral race
More News