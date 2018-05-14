Health officials say a record number of Californians were diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease last year.According to the California Department of Public Health, more than 300,000 cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported.That's a 45 percent increase compared to five years ago.Officials say regular STD testing is important because most people who are infected don't know it."So in San Francisco, we recommend young women 25 and under get screened for chlamydia and gonorrhea every year with their provider. And for gay men and other men who have sex with men and trans persons, they should have STD screening every three months," said SF Department of Public Health's Dr. Susan Philip.Officials with the San Francisco Department of Public Health believe recent advances in HIV prevention drugs may have led to an increase in unprotected sex in some communities, possibly increasing STD rates.