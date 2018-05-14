USGS reports magnitude-3.5 earthquake hits near Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

USGS reports that a magnitude-3.6 earthquake hit Monday evening 2 miles northeast of Oakland. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit about 2 miles east of Oakland just after 7:15 pm Monday.

If you were watching the Giants game at AT7T Park, you saw the camera shake.
EARTHQUAKE TRACKER: Recent seismic events in the Bay Area

In Hayward, Sophia Barahona-Lopez and her son Joseph were watching the Warriors game on TV.

"The house just shook, it went back and forth and I have a cockatiel named Lucky and he was flying around in his cage warning us before," said Barahona-Lopez.

"I was thinking to just duck and cover," added 14-year-old Joseph.

But, he said there wasn't enough time. The quake only lasted for a few seconds.
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EMBED More News Videos

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.


Bay Area commuters may not have felt the jolt-- but they felt the impact.

BART put trains on hold temporarily for track inspection.

MUNI went to manual mode for the same reason.

A notification from Alameda County reported no known damage or injuries.
Click here for more stories and videos related to earthquakes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGSbay areaOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
VIDEO: How early quake warning system could save lives
Top Stories
Golden State Warriors beat Rockets on the road 119-106
Police: 10 Fairfield kids found living in squalor, parents arrested
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
Palo Alto police buying body cameras with city's approval
WE ARE DUB NATION: Meet some of the Warriors fiercest fans
Missing Richmond skier found dead in Bear Valley resort
7 THINGS: Why we love Warriors star Steph Curry
Attempted child abduction infuriates San Francisco's Mission District
Show More
Warriors-Rockets series: Who takes home the WCF crown?
Teacher accused of telling students to throw rocks at boy
New trend gives campers bird's-eye view
Proposed ballot measure injects fireworks into SF mayoral race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: SF mayor's race
More News