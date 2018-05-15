SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Santa Clara City Councilman resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

EMBED </>More Videos

A Santa Clara city councilman has resigned following allegations that he sexually harassed students at the schools where he taught, as well as former campaign staff members. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
A Santa Clara city councilman has resigned following allegations that he sexually harassed students at the schools where he taught, as well as former campaign staff members.

Dominic Caserta also announced that he is suspending his campaign for county supervisor.

RELATED: The growing list of powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

Inside council chambers in Santa Clara, visual signs of former city councilman Caserta will soon be taken down. "His actions have had a terrible stain on our city of Santa Clara, and now, we as a city can begin the process to move forward," said Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with harassment, abuse and inequality

The 16-year councilman also suspended his campaign for Santa Clara County board of supervisors. In a statement, Caserta said, "The allegations against me are false in every sense of the word, yet I have been tried and convicted in the court of public opinion, without due process, or recognition of my distinguished service to the school or the city."

Caserta had been accused of sexually harassing students at Santa Clara High School and Foothill College, as well as staffers who had been working on his campaign -- including foreign exchange student Lydia Jungkind, who says he made unwanted advances and inappropriate comments.

"I told him to stop but he didn't pay attention to that. He continued and it got worse over time," Jungkind said.
Caserta's resignation came just hours before local public safety unions were to call for him, as well as former San Jose City Councilman Pierluigi Oliverio, to step out of the race for county supervisor due to claims of sexual harassment.



"It's not about looping him in," said San Jose Police Officers Assocation's Paul Kelly. "Separate cases and separate victims, so it needs to be talked about."

Oliverio has denied all claims.

The Santa Clara City Council has 30 days to fill Caserta's seat and will more forward with plans Tuesday night to create a censure policy.

The Santa Clara Unified School District would only confirm that Caserta is an employee of the district, but would not share if any disciplinary action had been taken. The Santa Clara Police Department is now investigating the allegations.

Click here for more stories and videos related to sexual misconduct.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssex abusesexual harassmentcrimesexual misconductSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with harassment, abuse, inequality
The growing list of powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
R. Kelly music cut from Spotify playlists
R. Kelly music cut from Spotify playlists
NBC: Post-Matt Lauer firing probe finds no culture of harassment in new division
Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars organization
More sexual misconduct
POLITICS
Police commission shake up could have drastic impact on SFPD policy
Judge tosses Calif. law allowing terminally ill to take life-ending drugs
Group of governors sign letter backing Trump for Nobel Prize
Proposed ballot measure injects fireworks into SF mayoral race
More Politics
Top Stories
Violent robbery in SF caught on camera
Fairfield mom accused in horrific child abuse case facing new charges
Police commission shake up could have drastic impact on SFPD policy
Iowa baby struck by softball may have suffered brain damage
Judge tosses Calif. law allowing terminally ill to take life-ending drugs
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
Video of man getting haircut on BART goes viral
Dangerous levels of sulfur dioxide prompt warning on Hawaii's Big Island
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: American restricts service animals, 2018 grads starting salary
Algorithm will help San Francisco DA wipe out pot cases
SF mayor proposes hiring hundreds of officers to improve safety
Tesla Model X sets new record for towing Boeing Dreamliner
Monterey restaurant won't allow loud children inside
More News