FAMILY & PARENTING

Young boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the Disney surprise for the survivor of a pit bull attack.

By
PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island --
A young boy was treated to a huge surprise more than a year after he helped save his siblings' lives.

Jeremiah Rivera shielded his little brother and sister from an attacking pit bull in February 2017 and was mauled in the process. He was 5 years old at the time and almost didn't make it.

His parents say the next year was a blur of skin grafts, surgery and rehab and spending months in the hospital.

RELATED: Bus driver helps girl who lost mom with her hair every morning

"I said, 'Jeremiah, after this, we're going to Disney World, you went through so much,'" his mom Latoya White said. "I didn't know how I was going to do it."

Despite it all, Jeremiah remained a happy boy during his road to recovery and on Monday afternoon, he received the surprise of a lifetime.

New York boxing promoter and manager Teddy Atlas and his charity picked up toys for Jeremiah and his siblings and gave the little fighter some boxing tips.

RELATED: Friends bring prom to girl burned in fire pit explosion

But that wasn't all -- Atlas surprised Jeremiah and his family with a trip to Disney World.

"I'm in the fighting business, he's in a fight, and we're going to help his cornermen a little bit," Atlas said.

The family leaves for their trip on Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypit bull attackDisney Worldsurpriseu.s. & worldherodistractionNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
3-year-old upstages mom's proposal with 'peebomb'
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
Top baby names of 2017 announced by SSA
Mother's Day study: 40 percent fake reactions to gifts
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Violent robbery in SF caught on camera
Fairfield mom accused in horrific child abuse case facing new charges
Police commission shake up could have drastic impact on SFPD policy
Iowa baby struck by softball may have suffered brain damage
Judge tosses Calif. law allowing terminally ill to take life-ending drugs
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
Video of man getting haircut on BART goes viral
Dangerous levels of sulfur dioxide prompt warning on Hawaii's Big Island
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: American restricts service animals, 2018 grads starting salary
Santa Clara councilman resigns amid sexual harassment allegations
Algorithm will help San Francisco DA wipe out pot cases
SF mayor proposes hiring hundreds of officers to improve safety
Tesla Model X sets new record for towing Boeing Dreamliner
More News