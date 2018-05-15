TESLA

Tesla Model X sets new Guinness World Record for towing Boeing Dreamliner

EMBED </>More Videos

Tesla's model X SUV set a new Guinness World Record for towing a 287,000-pound Boeing Dreamliner 1,000 feet on a taxiway. (KGO)

Tesla just released video showing its electric SUV towing a 287,000-pound Boeing Dreamliner.

The Tesla towed the Qantas Airlines Jet nearly a 1,000 feet on a taxiway at Australia's Melbourne airport.

The feat set a new Guinness World Record for being the heaviest tow by an electric production passenger vehicle.

TIMELINE: ABC7 investigates deadly Tesla crash on Hwy 101 in Mountain View


Qantas uses electric aircraft tugs to pull planes much shorter distances at two airports in Australia.

The airline says this publicity stunt brings attention to its efforts to protect the environment and save our natural resources.

Click here for more stories and videos about Tesla.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessteslatechnologyu.s. & worldrecordairport news
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TESLA
TIMELINE: ABC7 investigates deadly Tesla crash on Hwy 101
Tesla hits pause button on Model 3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on deadly Mountain View crash for first time
War of words, actions ensues between Tesla, NTSB after I-Team reports
More tesla
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: American restricts service animals, 2018 grads starting salary
Consumer Catch-up: Rising costs hitting consumers, busy Memorial Day travel expected
Comic-book shop Whatever Store finds new lair on Market Street
Consumer Catch-up: FCC fines robocaller, retailers accepting Toys "R" Us gift cards
More Business
Top Stories
Violent robbery in SF caught on camera
Fairfield mom accused in horrific child abuse case facing new charges
Police commission shake up could have drastic impact on SFPD policy
Iowa baby struck by softball may have suffered brain damage
Judge tosses Calif. law allowing terminally ill to take life-ending drugs
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
Video of man getting haircut on BART goes viral
Dangerous levels of sulfur dioxide prompt warning on Hawaii's Big Island
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: American restricts service animals, 2018 grads starting salary
Santa Clara councilman resigns amid sexual harassment allegations
Algorithm will help San Francisco DA wipe out pot cases
SF mayor proposes hiring hundreds of officers to improve safety
Monterey restaurant won't allow loud children inside
More News