Tesla just released video showing its electric SUV towing a 287,000-pound Boeing Dreamliner.The Tesla towed the Qantas Airlines Jet nearly a 1,000 feet on a taxiway at Australia's Melbourne airport.The feat set a new Guinness World Record for being the heaviest tow by an electric production passenger vehicle.Qantas uses electric aircraft tugs to pull planes much shorter distances at two airports in Australia.The airline says this publicity stunt brings attention to its efforts to protect the environment and save our natural resources.