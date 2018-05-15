SOCIETY

Upper Haight Seniors welcome cartoonist Trina Robbins

Trina Robbins with Roy Lichtenstein's "Reflections On Minerva," SFMOMA. | Photo: Trina Robbins/Facebook

By Hoodline
This evening at the Park Branch Library, an Upper Haight senior group is hosting a guest lecture by cartoonist Trina Robbins, whose career spans multiple decades.

Cosi Fabian, who organized the event for Haight Ashbury Seniors, said that as a pioneering woman, Robbins "challenged, and changed, our culture."

A Will Eisner Hall of Fame winner, Robbins created the first comic strip to feature an out lesbian and designed the costume for Vampirella in the 1960s. In the 1980s, she worked with Marvel Comics and DC Comics, where she was the first woman to draw for Wonder Woman.

In an interview last year, she told Hoodline that she moved to San Francisco in 1970 after driving cross-country "with a bunch of other cartoonists," a few years after the Summer of Love.

From 6 - 7:30 p.m., Robbins will read from her memoir, "Last Girl Standing," and speak with members of the group. Like all Haight Ashbury Seniors gatherings, the format is an informal, roundtable discussion.

The Haight Ashbury Seniors, which was founded by Fabian two years ago, meets monthly at the Park Branch Library on every third Tuesday. Starting in June, meetings will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineSan Francisco
SOCIETY
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Korean War soldier finally laid to rest decades after his death
Cops called on man for wearing socks in pool
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer playrs rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News