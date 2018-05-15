Italian spot Cento Osteria opens in South Beach

New Italian eatery Cento Osteria has opened in South Beach at 100 Brannan St. (at Embarcadero), formerly Caputo restaurant. As we reported in March, the new waterfront spot offers wood-fired pizzas, homemade pastas, and meats cured in-house.
Donati Scotti -- owner of Oakland's Desco, Redwood City's Donato Enoteca and CRU, and Berkeley's Donato & Co. -- said the new restaurant is an opportunity "to create something exciting, show what we can do in the city," he told Eater SF. "Hopefully San Francisco will be as successful as our other restaurants."
The appetizer list includes items like baked ricotta with Sicilian eggplant caponata ($14); salted cod mousse with asparagus and grilled polenta ($12); and chicken-liver pate with fig compote ($14).
Photo: Weich Y./Yelp
Entrees like ravioli with eggplant, almond pesto, and garlic ($18); paccheri pasta with calamari and roasted tomatoes ($17); or housemade penne with tomatoes, peppers and ricotta ($16), will appeal to a wide range of palates.
Cento Osteria has made a good impression thus far, earning 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp.
"This place opened last week and it's already packed," wrote Yelper Weich Y. "Love the open space. Great wine list. Friendly and knowledgeable staff. Food is excellent.
Yelper Zachary T. added, "This place is a really good value for high-quality Italian food, with a good selection of local brews and a solid cocktail list. Hopefully this place lasts a long time, as it has a lot of positives set in place."
Head on over to check it out: Cento Osteria is open from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
