Co-pilot survives after being sucked halfway out of plane when windshield bursts

CHINA (KGO) --A co-pilot survived a terrifying flight after being nearly sucked out of a plane when the cockpit's windshield shattered.
The Sichuan Airlines plane was on a domestic flight in China Monday morning when at 30,000 feet the windshield burst.
The pilot told state news agency, China News Service, that there was no sign of a problem before it shattered, just a huge noise.
RELATED: 1 dead after Southwest plane lands in Philadelphia with engine damage
He says the co-pilot was sucked partially out of the cockpit and survived because he was wearing his seatbelt. He only had scratches and a sprained wrist.
The plane made an emergency landing.
Why the windshield suddenly shattered is unknown.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on emergency landings in the Bay Area and all over the world.