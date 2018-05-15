CHILD NEGLECT

Fairfield father fiercely denies child abuse allegations

Jonathan Allen is interviewed on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
Jonathan Allen was emotional as he spoke candidly from the Solano County Jail.

"I am not an animal, I am not a torturer, and I'm not a monster. To have all my kids taken from me this is torture."

Allen fiercely denies all allegations against him and his wife, Ina Rogers.

FULL INTERVIEW: Fairfield father accused in child abuse case speaks from jail
Ina Rogers, the woman accused in a shocking child endangerment case has now been charged with child abuse. Officials say she and her husband are facing multiple charges after it was discovered that her 10 children were living in squalor at the family's Fairfield home.


He's charged with torture and child cruelty, involving his 10 children.

"I am not a cruel dad whatsoever. I am the most loving parent I can possibly be."

But authorities paint a very different picture.

In this house, where the children slept 10 to a room and where animal and human feces were found, the parents are accused of punching, burning and waterboarding their kids.

Ina Rogers was originally charged with misdemeanors and was able to bail out. But now the D.A. amended the charges in this complaint- to felony child abuse. Rogers will be here in court Wednesday morning.

I tried to speak with Rogers and her cousin about the new charges but they declined.

VIDEO: Inside Fairfield home where police say kids lived in 'squalor'
Fairfield couple has been charged with everything from child neglect to torture after police say they discovered their 10 children living in squalor. Here's a look inside the home.


But Allen had a lot to say, especially about his children, who are now staying with Rogers' mother in Antioch.

He said, "They are brainwashed because they are still children."

Allen insists - they were one big happy, but misunderstood, family before all of this.

Meanwhile the children's mother will be appearing in court Wednesday morning to face those counts of child abuse. The district attorney says her bail may be raised to over $700,000.
