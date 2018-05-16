TRAFFIC

CHP: 3 dead after driver under influence of cannabis caused multi-car crash on I-880 in Fremont

EMBED </>More Videos

At least two people have been killed in a multi-car crash in Fremont near the Stevenson offramp. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Three people have been killed in a multi-car crash in Fremont near the Stevenson offramp. Officials say the driver who caused the crash was under the influence of cannabis. Two of those deceased are juveniles.

CHP officials say the driver, who has not been identified, was driving recklessly and at high speeds when the crash occurred. The driver was not injured.

Five others, including an infant, involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals.

RELATED: Live traffic maps

Officials rushed to the scene to tend to injuries and making sure no further damage is done on the highway, which was closed on the northbound side.

Debris from the vehicles covered a long stretch of the highway as paramedics, several fire trucks, and emergency personnel rushed to those in need of help Tuesday night. Two vehicles have been decimated, their exteriors shredded by the crash.

The accident was reported just after 10 p.m. and The CHP is warning drivers to stay away from the area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashcar accidentcar accidentstraffic fatalitiescarcrashautomotiveFremont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
3 killed, including 2 kids, in 5 vehicle crash in Fremont
Video of man getting haircut on BART goes viral
BART riders may soon see SFPD patrolling stations after viral video
Curbside drop-off, pick-up at SFO will cost more for Lyft, Uber riders
More Traffic
Top Stories
3 killed, including 2 kids, in 5 vehicle crash in Fremont
Fairfield mom accused of child abuse taken into custody
Kevin Durant as X factor? Warriors plan to showcase him; Rockets confident they can withstand him
Aliso Viejo victim ID'd; blast came from 'device,' officials say
Warriors will try to take 2-0 series lead against Rockets
Violent robbery in SF caught on camera
2 Cheesecake Factory fires workers in 'Make America Great Again' hat incident
WE ARE DUB NATION: Meet some of the Warriors fiercest fans
Show More
Teens' post-prom boardwalk stroll creates memorable moment
Senate panel agrees with intel agencies on Russia election interference
Who is invited to the royal wedding?
ESPN to honor Nassar sexual abuse survivors at ESPYS
YANNY OR LAUREL? Audio experts weigh in on great debate
More News