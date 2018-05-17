ABC7 PRESENTS: Chasing the Golden State Killer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It started with a serial rapist and turned into a 40 year chase for a killer - the Golden State Killer. On Wednesday we look back on decades of terror and torment, and comb through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator.
Watch the ABC7 Special, "Chasing The Golden State Killer," on May 23 at 6:30 p.m.
WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE GOLDEN STATE KILLER
