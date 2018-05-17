ABC7 PRESENTS: Chasing the Golden State Killer

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3487913" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

It started with a serial rapist and turned into a 40 year chase for a killer - the Golden State Killer. On Wednesday we will take a look across decades of terror and torment, and comb through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator. Watch on May 23 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7. (KGO)