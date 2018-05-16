  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
E. COLI

EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area family files lawsuit over E. coli outbreak

EMBED </>More Videos

A Vallejo family is now the second in the state of California to file a lawsuit claiming they were sickened by romaine lettuce contaminated with E. coli, and they spoke exclusively with ABC7 News. (KGO-TV)

By
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
A Vallejo family is now the second in the state of California to file a lawsuit claiming they were sickened by romaine lettuce contaminated with E. coli, and they spoke exclusively Wednesday with ABC7 News.

It all started on April 8 when Shannon Hunter and her daughter LaTyra bought pizza and salads at a Papa Murphy's restaurant in American Canyon and took the food to their Vallejo home to share with two other members of the family.

VIDEO: Girl sickened by lettuce in E. coli outbreak speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

A Vallejo girl sickened by E. coli is speaking out after recovering from the illness.



A few days later, Shannon's 14-year-old daughter TyDavionna woke up with severe stomach cramps and diarrhea. "It was painful," she said. "I was crawling around on the floor. It felt like I was about to die," said TyDavionna.

The next day, her older sister LaTyra began to suffer similar symptoms. Her doctor told her it was probably an upset stomach, but when the symptoms continued she went to the emergency room where tests showed she had ingested E. coli bacteria.

RELATED: CDC says E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has sickened 149, killed 1

Worse yet, LaTyra's three-year-old daughter ate the lettuce and came down with Hemolytic-uremic syndrome or HUS.

That's a disease that destroys red blood cells and causes the kidneys to malfunction. She spent six days in the hospital and required two blood transfusions.

Doctors are still monitoring her blood pressure and kidney function. "I have to keep taking her back to get her blood drawn and her blood pressure checked," said LaTyra.

RELATED: Why the majority of romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak cases have been in women

The family has hired an attorney from Houston to file suit against Papa Murphy's alleging that they received a shipment of romaine lettuce connected to an outbreak of E. coli that's killed one person in California and sickened 149 people in 29 states.

The suit does not specify damages. It is being filed today in Solano County Court. Their attorney Jory Lange of Houston says this is about public safety. "When you're looking at your romaine lettuce there's nothing you can do to tell you if it is safe or not."

Except for the 3-year-old, the rest of the Hunter family has recovered from their illness. We've reached out to Papa Murphy's for their reaction to the lawsuit, but ABC7 News has not yet received a response.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthlawsuite. coliillnesscdcfoodhealth carecourtcourt caseVallejo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
Why the majority of romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak cases have been in women
E. COLI
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
Everything to know about E. coli as outbreak turns fatal
84 people in 19 states sickened amid E. coli outbreak
E.coli outbreak is growing
More e. coli
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctor sheds light on subject of postpartum depression
Husband of woman who inspired 'right to die' law speaks on changes
Meet the man whose blood plasma saved millions of babies
Nurses push to remove Zuckerberg name from SF General Hospital
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Warriors try to take 2-0 series lead against Rockets
Teenager, 9-year-old among those killed in triple-fatal crash on I-880 in Fremont
Latest battery chargers are revved up
Husband of woman who inspired 'right to die' law speaks on changes
7 THINGS: What we know and love about Warriors' Kevin Durant
Caserta suspends election campaign, but name still on ballot
YANNY OR LAUREL? Audio experts weigh in on great debate
DA: Fairfield kids waterboarded, shot with crossbows
Show More
Manteca in mourning after 3 killed in I-880 crash
Fairfield mom blames her mother for child abuse allegations
Doctor sheds light on subject of postpartum depression
Consumer Catch-up: Amazon Prime perks, support animal opinions
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
More News