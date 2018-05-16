Unusual blast of snow hits Lake Tahoe in May

LAKE TAHOE (KGO) --If you thought the ski season in Lake Tahoe was over, think again. The region is getting some snow, so now is the time to hit the slopes before it's all gone.
VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast
While almost all resorts are closed, Squaw Valley is open with at least 42 lifts running if you can get up to the mountain.
VIDEO: Hail falls so thickly in Sacramento it looks like snow
Main weather threats in Tahoe will be periods of heavy rain, possibility of accumulating small hail (snow above 8-8500). Snow, hail, periods of heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms are possible through Thursday.
The NWS in Reno forecast shows snow accumulation of up to two inches.
So far, there haven't been any weather advisories posted by the NWS for the Tahoe area.
Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts. Click here for weather where you live.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.