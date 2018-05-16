  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
POLITICS

Marty Halloran steps down as San Francisco Police Officers Association president

EMBED </>More Videos

Marty Halloran has stepped down as president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association and is being replaced by Vice President Tony Montoya. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Marty Halloran has stepped down as president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association and is being replaced by Vice President Tony Montoya.

Sources tell ABC7 News Halloran had talked about retiring this fall, but apparently decided to act sooner.

Earlier this year, the SFPOA was in contract negotiations with the city, which were characterized as contentious. The contract was approved through arbitration about two weeks ago.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliceSFPDSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Caserta suspends election campaign, but name still on ballot
Senate panel agrees with intel agencies on Russia election interference
Dominic Caserta accusers speak at Santa Clara City Council meeting
Police commission shake up could have drastic impact on SFPD policy
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect in deadly DUI marijuana crash due in court
SFPD looking for two Pit Bulls, owner who took off after attack at Dolores Park
Warriors drop Game 2 to Rockets 127-105
Lower salaries and higher rent makes hiring teachers in Oakland tough
Teenager, 9-year-old among those killed in triple-fatal crash on I-880 in Fremont
Latest battery chargers are revved up
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area family files lawsuit over E. coli outbreak
Husband of woman who inspired 'right to die' law speaks on changes
Show More
7 THINGS: What we know and love about Warriors' Kevin Durant
Caserta suspends election campaign, but name still on ballot
YANNY OR LAUREL? Audio experts weigh in on great debate
DA: Fairfield kids waterboarded, shot with crossbows
Manteca in mourning after 3 killed in I-880 crash
More News