EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3474056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fairfield couple has been charged with everything from child neglect to torture after police say they discovered their 10 children living in squalor. Here's a look inside the home.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3479427" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ina Rogers, the woman accused in a shocking child endangerment case has now been charged with child abuse. Officials say she and her husband are facing multiple charges after it was discovered that her 10 children were living in squalor at the family's Fairfield home.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3475245" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Torture, child cruelty, child endangerment -- all charges a Fairfield couple now face after the discovery of ten children living in squalid conditions at their family home.

Ina Rogers as the charges are read against her. Her attorney entered a not guilty plea. pic.twitter.com/7d7nhU0jnb — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 16, 2018

Ina Rogers is making her first court appearance to face nine new felony child abuse charges. She says she is a good parent. Prosecutors say the treatment of her 10 children was horrific. pic.twitter.com/hDX5ownGnr — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 16, 2018

Ina Rogers brother and sister sobbing as she's taken into custody in Fairfield child abuse case #abc7news pic.twitter.com/d7W28yYFvf — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) May 16, 2018

A Fairfield mother accused of abusing her 10 children is now in jail after a court appearance on Wednesday.Thirty-year-old Ina Rogers has publicly called herself an amazing mother, but she was booked into the Solano County Jail on nine felony counts of child abuse on top of a previous child endangerment charge.Bail is set at $495,000, which her private attorney, Barry Newman, says she cannot afford to pay. The judge denied reducing it.The DA's Office says Rogers allowed her husband, Jonathan Allen, to inflict torturous acts on her 10 children for years in their Fairfield house. Allen is also in jail, facing torture and child cruelty charges.The investigation into the family started in March when their 12-year-old ran away."This case came in as a child endangerment, based upon the conditions of the house. When the children were taken into protective custody and to live with relatives, the children started to disclose vicious and callous acts that were committed against them," said Solano County Chief Deputy DA Sharon Henry.Official say the children, ages 4 months to 12 years old, were subjected to puncture wounds, hot water, waterboarding and being shot with a pellet gun. They now live with Rogers' sister and at her mother's house in Antioch.Just two days ago, in an interview, Rogers blamed her mother for the allegations. "We haven't had the best relationship. She has other motives and has conjured up these ideas of torture," Rogers said. "I would absolutely not abuse my children or sit back and let them be abused and the truth will come out because it has to."Rogers is now in jail. She will be back in court next week and her preliminary hearing is set for Friday.