BRITTANY MAYNARD

Husband of woman who inspired 'right to die' law speaks on changes

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A judge has overturned California's right to die law. The judge threw out the 2016 law allowing terminally ill patients the right to end their lives.

The judge says lawmakers acted illegally because they passed the law in a special session.

The state has five days to appeal.

Dan Diaz, the husband of Brittany Maynard, who inspired the law when she moved to Oregon to end her life after a brain cancer diagnosis joined ABC7 News to talk about the recent developments.


