EDUCATION

Lower salaries and higher rent makes hiring teachers in Oakland tough

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 100 teacher candidates lined up for a chance to work at Oakland public schools. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
More than 100 teacher candidates lined up for a chance to work at Oakland public schools.

Nicholas Meese and Joshua Gause teach different subjects and have different reasons for wanting to work in Oakland but they have a similar problem.

"Just looking at the open houses, places to rent, there's not much in our price range," said Meese.

RELATED: Job fair held in Oakland amid teacher shortage

"I live in San Leandro, but I'm experiencing the increase in rent as well," said Gause.

Gause grew up in Oakland and would like to return to Oakland Unified as a special education teacher, but he's open to moving elsewhere.

"The houses in Sacramento compared to the cost of houses in Oakland -- night and day, so people have to go where they can afford to live," said Gause. "One of the reasons why Oakland is having a hard time hiring teachers is because they are so underpaid."

"It's challenging because we're competing with other districts that have higher salaries," said Manager of Recruitment for OUSD, Mary Claire Delgado.

RELATED: Oakland schools seek safety without guns

She says their teachers make between $46,000 and $85,000 a year. Unlike other districts, they don't offer financial incentives like signing bonuses, but she says OUSD compensates in other ways.

"In our district, for health benefits, you pay about 30 bucks a month. In other districts you might have to pay 500 bucks a month," Delgado added.

Another benefit to Oakland, teachers are often altruistic.

"Teachers don't usually come into teaching for the money. I'm mainly here because I want to work with students and I want to give them an opportunity to see history from a new perspective," said Meese.

OUSD has 70 teacher openings and three more recruitment events in June and July.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on education.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationjobsteacherteachersworkplacestudentsschoolschoolsOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
High school seniors praised for car into office prank
Study reveals teachers spend $480 a year for school supplies
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
Mom of 5 marks incredible journey with graduation from TSU
More Education
Top Stories
Double homicide investigation after man, woman shot in San Jose
Meghan Markle says dad will not attend royal wedding
Suspect in deadly DUI marijuana crash due in court
SFPD looking for two Pit Bulls, owner who took off after attack at Dolores Park
Warriors drop Game 2 to Rockets 127-105
Teenager, 9-year-old among those killed in triple-fatal crash on I-880 in Fremont
Latest battery chargers are revved up
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area family files lawsuit over E. coli outbreak
Show More
Husband of woman who inspired 'right to die' law speaks on changes
7 THINGS: What we know and love about Warriors' Kevin Durant
Caserta suspends election campaign, but name still on ballot
YANNY OR LAUREL? Audio experts weigh in on great debate
DA: Fairfield kids waterboarded, shot with crossbows
More News