Preliminary hearing scheduled today for 49ers' Reuben Foster

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster will be back in court today for his preliminary hearing.
He's facing three felonies related to an alleged domestic violence incident in February.
The alleged victim, Elissa Ennis, his now former girlfriend, recanted her story publicly through her attorney.
They say her injuries happened during a fight with another woman and there is video to prove it. That video has been turned over to the District Attorney's office. Her attorney told the Sacramento Bee Ennis plans on testifying today. That will ultimately be up to the prosecution.
Legal Analyst Steven Clark says the district attorney's office may want to call her to the stand to get her testimony on the record.
A judge will decide if there's enough evidence for the case to move forward.
A trial could come as early as July.
The 49ers say they're waiting for the case to be resolved before making any decisions on Foster.
