Study reveals puppies reach maximum cuteness at eight weeks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Puppy lovers, listen up. A new study has revealed the exact age puppies reach their maximum cuteness.

It turns out dogs are the most adorable at eight weeks. This is around the time when their mothers stop weaning them, allowing them to fend for themselves.

Researchers at Arizona State University said more than 50 people took part in the study.

They were shown photos of puppies at different ages and had to rank the level of attractiveness.

Newborn puppies were ranked the least attractive, but once they hit eight weeks, their cuteness factor went off the charts.

