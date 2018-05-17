POLITICS

Senate confirms Gina Haspel as first female CIA director

EMBED </>More Videos

Gina Hapsel said that if she is confirmed by the Senate, the CIA will not undertake a harsh interrogation program like the one used after 9/11.

WASHINGTON --
The Senate has confirmed Gina Haspel as the first female director of the CIA following a rocky nomination process that reopened debate about one of the darkest chapters in the spy agency's history.

Thursday's vote was 54-45. Republican John McCain was absent.

MORE: Who is Gina Haspel? What to know about first female CIA director
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what we know about Gina Haspel, the first female CIA director.



Haspel's nomination was contentious because of her role in a former CIA program to brutally detain and interrogate terror suspects at covert sites abroad following Sept. 11.

Her opponents said it wasn't right to promote someone who supervised a black site in Thailand. They said the U.S. needs to close the book forever on the program that marred America's image with allies abroad.

Haspel's supporters cited her 33-year career at the agency. Former top intelligence officials said she earned the chance to take the helm of the intelligence agency.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsRex Tillersondonald trumpCIAu.s. & worldnationaltrendingPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Who is Gina Haspel? What to know about first female CIA director
Bossert, McMaster and Trump's other notable firings, resignations
POLITICS
South Bay needs your help for upcoming election
Voter registration deadline for June 5 primary approaching
Who is Gina Haspel? What to know about first female CIA director
WATCH LIVE: Daily White House press briefing
More Politics
Top Stories
Fire in Redwood City may have started near homeless encampment
Court appearance delayed for deadly DUI crash suspect
NY attorney in 'racist rant' shamed on social media, kicked out of office
South Bay needs your help for upcoming election
2 IEDs found at home of Aliso Viejo victim's ex-boyfriend
ROYAL FORECAST: What the weather will be like for the Royal Wedding
SF Mayor wants to fund first national program to bring treatment to heroin addicts
WATCH SATURDAY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do'
Show More
WATCH SUNDAY: SF's annual Bay to Breakers
Nafy Flatley's American dream: the baobab fruit juice & bar
﻿Consumer Reports: Is your car collecting data about you?
Vets honored at San Francisco fundraiser hosted by Bob Woodruff
Consumer Catch-up: Ford re-starts F-150 production, Michaels toy recall
More News