Voter registration deadline for June 5 primary approaching

An important deadline is fast approaching for unregistered voters in California.Residents hoping to vote in the June 5 primary must be registered by Monday, May 21, 2018.Those seeking to cast a ballot must be a U.S. citizen who will be 18 years old or older on Election Day.Registration can be completed at any DMV office or by going online You will need a California driver's license or identification card number, as well as the last four digits of your social security number in order to register.