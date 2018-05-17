TRAFFIC

Court appearance delayed for deadly DUI crash suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Though his mother and several others showed up at the courthouse, the man accused of causing a deadly crash, while under the influence of marijuana will wait another day before making his first court appearance. (KGO-TV)

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Though his mother and several others showed up at the courthouse, the man accused of causing a deadly crash, while under the influence of marijuana will wait another day before making his first court appearance.

Dang Tran, 21, is expected to be arraigned on three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, among other possible charges.

RELATED: Friend says crash victims were visiting Bay Area for 4-year-old's birthday party
EMBED More News Videos

The best friend of a mother who died along with her two daughters in a crash on I-880 in Fremont is speaking out about the tragedy saying, "she put her life, heart and soul into being a mom to those babies, it's a hard loss."



According to the California Highway Patrol, Tran was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed on Interstate 880 near the Stevenson offramp Tuesday night when his car caused a chain reaction accident.

Three people were killed, including 39-year-old Noelle Johnson and two young sisters, 14-year-old Christy Limas and her 9-year-old sister Brooke. They were all part of a larger, blended family.

According to the CHP, none of those killed were wearing seatbelts. Johnson's close friend told ABC7 News the family was traveling home to Manteca from a birthday celebration for a 4-year old that included a stop in Santa Cruz.

VIDEO: CHP believes 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-880 in Fremont were not wearing seatbelts
EMBED More News Videos

The CHP is investigating a deadly collision involving five vehicles on Interstate 880 in Fremont that killed three people, including two juveniles.


Johnson, her boyfriend Chris, and their six daughters were riding in a Cadillac Escalade when it was struck.

One of the children remains hospitalized.

Tran is now expected to be arraigned sometime on Friday. His mother offered no comment outside of court.

Click here for more on how the community is reacting to this tragic event.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashcar accidentcar accidentstraffic fatalitiescarcrashautomotiveFremont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Friend: Crash victims were visiting Bay Area for 4-year-old's birthday
Community mourns death of 3 killed in Fremont crash on I-880
Teenager, 9-year-old among those killed in triple-fatal crash on I-880 in Fremont
3 killed, including 2 kids, in 5 vehicle crash in Fremont
TRAFFIC
Harvey Milk Plaza semifinal designs revealed
Friend: Crash victims were visiting Bay Area for 4-year-old's birthday
Community mourns death of 3 killed in Fremont crash on I-880
Suspect in deadly DUI marijuana crash due in court
More Traffic
Top Stories
Fire in Redwood City may have started near homeless encampment
NY attorney in 'racist rant' shamed on social media, kicked out of office
South Bay needs your help for upcoming election
2 IEDs found at home of Aliso Viejo victim's ex-boyfriend
ROYAL FORECAST: What the weather will be like for the Royal Wedding
SF Mayor wants to fund first national program to bring treatment to heroin addicts
WATCH SATURDAY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do'
WATCH SUNDAY: SF's annual Bay to Breakers
Show More
Nafy Flatley's American dream: the baobab fruit juice & bar
﻿Consumer Reports: Is your car collecting data about you?
Vets honored at San Francisco fundraiser hosted by Bob Woodruff
Consumer Catch-up: Ford re-starts F-150 production, Michaels toy recall
Ex-girlfriend of 49ers' Foster testifies she lied about domestic violence
More News