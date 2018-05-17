Aliso Viejo explosion: 2 improvised explosive devices found at home of victim's ex-boyfriend

FBI agents found two completed IEDs while searching a home owned by the ex-boyfriend of a woman killed in the Aliso Viejo explosion, prosecutors said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. --
FBI agents found two completed improvised explosive devices while searching the Long Beach home owned by the ex-boyfriend of the woman killed in the Aliso Viejo explosion, prosecutors said.

A criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors state that Stephen Beal, 59, was charged with one count of possession of unregistered destructive device.

RELATED: Aliso Viejo victim ID'd, blast came from device, officials say

The 11-page complaint states that a search warrant was served at Beal's Long Beach home, where authorities found two completed improvised explosive devices, three firearms, as well as "precursor chemicals, energetic materials, e-matches, variously sized cardboard and modified rocket tubes -- all known to be chemical precursors and component parts of IEDs."

Beal made his first court appearance, in this case, Thursday afternoon in United States District Court in Santa Ana.


He was arrested Wednesday evening
