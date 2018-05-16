Three cultural events in San Francisco this week

Speechless at Public Works

Botanicals and Brews at the Conservatory of Flowers

Cheaper Than Therapy stand-up comedy show at Shelton Theater

Looking to up your appreciation of the local arts scene?From comedy shows to botanical explorations, we've rounded up three events around San Francisco this week that will scratch your cultural itch.---The sell-out hit Speechless returns to Public Works this Thursday night. Armed with a laser pointer, presenters will give speeches -- on PowerPoint slides they've never seen before.One hour before the show, attendees are invited to compete for the chance to perform during the main show alongside invited presenters, who run the gamut from standup comedians and TED presenters to Tony award winners and more.Thursday, May 17, 7:30-9 p.m.Public Works, 161 Erie St.$13Explore the Conservatory of Flowers' tropical plant collection while sipping botanical brews. Some of the finest Bay Area craft brewers will pour their elixirs at the conservatory's Victorian greenhouse and discuss botanical brewing.Friday, May 18, 6:30-11:30 p.m.Conservatory of Flowers, 100 John F. Kennedy Drive$27 for general admission and one brew, $75 for a guided tasting flightDitch your weekly session and grab a seat to the Cheaper Than Therapy comedy show instead. You'll get a healthy dose of laughs on to help you round out a tough week. Plus, there's a full bar and no drink minimums.Saturday, May 19, 10-11:30 p.m.Shelton Theater, 533 Sutter St.$20---