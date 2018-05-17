South Bay needs your help for upcoming election

Santa Clara County needs almost 1,500 election officers to help work at polling places in Palo Alto, Los Altos, Saratoga, and San Jose.Election officers help voters check in, provide ballots, receive ballots, and answer questions. You can earn up to $200.Officers must be citizens who are registered to vote, legal permanent residents, or students age 16 or older with permission from both parents and their school principal.Being bilingual is a bonus. Experience is not necessary and training will be provided.