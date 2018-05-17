<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3489365" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Sad news for Warriors fans, you may remember their old mascot Thunder, who wowed fans with his acrobatics. Sadiki Fuller, who was the first Thunder and wore the costume from 1997 to 2002 passed away at the age of 44. (KGO-TV)