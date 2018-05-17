EDUCATION

Parents fight 4 lane road near San Jose elementary school

EMBED </>More Videos

It's been part of San Jose's General Plan since 1994 but some parents are saying not so fast. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
It's been part of San Jose's General Plan since 1994 but some parents are saying not so fast.

The city is moving forward with the environmental process for a Charcot Avenue extension over I-880 in north San Jose.

A spokesperson for the city's Department of Transportation called it "a vital east-west connection for residents and businesses in the area."

That area-includes Orchard Elementary School.

Currently, a two lane residential street, Silkwood Lane, runs behind the school along its sports fields and playground.

The extension project would bring Charcot Avenue over I-880 and connect it with Silkwood, creating a four-lane road behind the school.

Parents who are opposed to the extension said it would take away some 20,000 square feet of their campus, make it unsafe for students walking to and from school and force their children to breath polluted air.

"I don't think we can solve our traffic problems on the back of our children," said parent Robin Roemer.

Thursday night, the city hosted a community meeting on the project-a chance to explain the details of the plan (which includes sidewalks and bike lanes) and answer questions.

The meeting itself was another point of contention for parents.

Thursday's meeting fell on the same night as Orchard's open house and was located about 20 minutes away from the school at the Berryessa Library.

Parents question if that was done on purpose.

The city said it was not and scheduled a second meeting for Monday, May 21st at Orchard School for anyone who couldn't make it on Thursday.

For a look at more stories, photos, and video on education in the Bay Area and beyond, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolschool safetydrivingroad repairroad safetychildrenprotestSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Lower salaries and higher rent makes hiring teachers in Oakland tough
High school seniors praised for car into office prank
Study reveals teachers spend $480 a year for school supplies
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
More Education
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: At least 8 killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
Run, hide, fight: Protect yourself in an active shooter situation
Suspect shot, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Santa Cruz
Woman jumps off building with boy, 7, in Manhattan
Police: Man arrested after firing shots at Trump golf club
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
WATCH TOMORROW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do'
Spike in gold chain robberies targeting East Indian women in Fremont
Show More
The royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Bob Woodruff helps raise money for veterans in SF
Court appearance delayed for deadly DUI crash suspect
Fire in Redwood City may have started near homeless encampment
NY attorney in 'racist rant' shamed on social media, kicked out of office
More News