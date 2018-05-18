Playboy model jumps off building with 7-year-old boy in Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials give update after a woman jumped off a building with a young boy in Midtown Friday morning.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
A woman jumped off a building with a young boy in Midtown Friday morning, killing them both.

The woman is said to be 47 years old and sources confirm that she was a Playboy model. The boy is 7-years-old, and police said they are "believed to be mother and son."



She jumped from The Gotham Hotel just after 8:30 a.m. on East 46th Street.

They landed on the second-floor balcony with significant injuries and died.

Sources said the woman has been involved in an ongoing domestic dispute with her estranged husband.

The two checked into the hotel Thursday at approximately 6 p.m. and were assigned to the 25th-floor suite.


A police investigation is underway.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suicidemurder suicidechild deathu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: 10 killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
Reports: Boeing 737 carrying 113 crashes in Cuba
Dead whale found lodged under bridge being towed to Angel Island
Key hearing held on PG&E's North Bay wildfire liability, rate hikes
Quiz: Do you have what it takes to be a royal wedding guest?
Kylie Jenner opens pop-up shop in San Francisco
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
WATCH TOMORROW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do'
Show More
VIDEO: Black bear makes appearance in Healdsburg neighborhood
97 percent of graduating class at Oakland school heading to college
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
Run, hide, fight: Protect yourself in an active shooter situation
More News