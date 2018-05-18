EDUCATION

97 percent of graduating class at Oakland school heading to college

EMBED </>More Videos

Huge congratulations are in order for a special group of high school students in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Huge congratulations are in order for a special group of high school students in Oakland.

Nearly 100 percent of McClymonds' graduating class is heading to college.

The Oakland Unified School District shared photos in a press release, highlighting some of the success stories.

They include Jamiana Akinjo. She is heading to the University of California, Los Angeles in the fall on a full ride scholarship.

"Don't underestimate Mack or the class of 2018," said Akinjo in a statement. "It proves the point that you don't always have to be a product of your environment."

Neisha Moore is heading to the University of Southern California on an almost full ride scholarship.

Albert Mitchell is still deciding between a full ride to UC Davis and UC Berkeley, although he sounds like he's leaning toward Berkeley.

Officials say 60 out of 62 total seniors are heading to college next school year.

Moore sums up the success of McClymonds students by saying, "People don't think we can achieve, but great things happen at Mack. Leaders come from Mack."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcollegehigh schoolscholarshipfeel goodOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Bay Area middle school students ready for robot face-off
Parents fight 4 lane road near San Jose elementary school
Lower salaries and higher rent makes hiring teachers in Oakland tough
High school seniors praised for car into office prank
More Education
Top Stories
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Survivor speaks about being shot in head at Santa Fe HS
KYLIE IN SF: The lip kit legacy and phenomenon of the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop
WATCH TOMORROW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do'
Suspect in deadly Fremont crash to be released after no charges filed
Kylie Jenner makes appearance at pop-up shop in SF
Dead whale towed to Angel Island for necropsy
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
Show More
Everything to know about the royal wedding
SCSO: Suspect tried to run over deputy during a patrol stop
Humphrey the whale leaps into hearts of Bay Area residents in 1985
Airliner with 110 aboard crashes, burns in Cuba field
WATCH SUNDAY: SF's annual Bay to Breakers
More News