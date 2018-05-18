FROM THE ARCHIVES: The exploding whale of Florence, Oregon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3493366" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> All this talk about a whale in the bay can't help but conjure up memories of what may be the Bay Area's most famous marine visitor -- Humphrey the whale.

You may have heard about the exploding dead whale of Florence, Oregon. You might even have seen some pictures, but not these.In 1970, a dead sperm whale was blown up by the Oregon Highway Division in Florence in an attempt to dispose of its rotting carcass. The resulting explosion was caught on film by KATU-TV photographer Doug Brazil and reporter Paul Linneman for a story reported by news.On the event's 25th anniversary, Brazil and Linneman provided us with their original, uncut footage as we did a story about their story.Our interview with witness Walter Umenhofer was both my easiest, ever, and also the most difficult.Why easy? Because I never needed to ask a question.Why difficult? Because once Umenhofer began, we could not stop laughing.This is an old-school, long-form journalism. Wait for the big payoff when it ends.