WHALE

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The exploding whale of Florence, Oregon

EMBED </>More Videos

You may have heard about the exploding dead whale of Florence, Oregon. You might even have seen some pictures, but not these. (KGO-TV)

By
FLORENCE, Oregon (KGO) --
You may have heard about the exploding dead whale of Florence, Oregon. You might even have seen some pictures, but not these.

In 1970, a dead sperm whale was blown up by the Oregon Highway Division in Florence in an attempt to dispose of its rotting carcass. The resulting explosion was caught on film by KATU-TV photographer Doug Brazil and reporter Paul Linneman for a story reported by news.

On the event's 25th anniversary, Brazil and Linneman provided us with their original, uncut footage as we did a story about their story.

RELATED: Dead whale found lodged under bridge towed to Angel Island

Our interview with witness Walter Umenhofer was both my easiest, ever, and also the most difficult.

Why easy? Because I never needed to ask a question.

Why difficult? Because once Umenhofer began, we could not stop laughing.

This is an old-school, long-form journalism. Wait for the big payoff when it ends.

Click here for more stories related to whales.

VIDEO: Humphrey the whale leaps into hearts of Bay Area residents in 1985
EMBED More News Videos

All this talk about a whale in the bay can't help but conjure up memories of what may be the Bay Area's most famous marine visitor -- Humphrey the whale.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswhalewhale watchinghistorybuzzworthyu.s. & worldexplosionOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHALE
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Humphrey the whale leaps into hearts of Bay Area residents in 1985
Dead whale towed to Angel Island for necropsy
Dead whale found lodged under bridge being towed to Angel Island
VIDEO: Orcas frolic off coast of Monterey
More whale
PETS & ANIMALS
Right or wrong? Rodeo debate rages on between activists, organizers
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Humphrey the whale leaps into hearts of Bay Area residents in 1985
Dead whale towed to Angel Island for necropsy
Dead whale found lodged under bridge being towed to Angel Island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Right or wrong? Rodeo debate rages on between activists, organizers
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
Suspect in deadly Fremont crash to be released after no charges filed
KYLIE IN SF: The lip kit legacy and phenomenon of the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop
WATCH TOMORROW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do'
Young tech entrepreneur Mehak Vohra shares media secrets
WATCH SUNDAY: SF's annual Bay to Breakers
March for Our Lives student organizers speak out after another school shooting
Show More
Survivor speaks about being shot in head at Santa Fe HS
Dead whale towed to Angel Island for necropsy
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
NBA athletes react to Texas deadly school shooting
Passport rules can trip up travelers
More News