Check out today's cheapest rentals in Downtown, San Jose

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Downtown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Jose neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
617 S. Ninth St., #4
This studio apartment, situated at 617 S. Ninth St., is listed for $1,695/month for its 350-square-feet of space.
The unit features hardwood floors, closet space, built-in storage features and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted.
351 N. Eighth St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 351 N. Eighth St., which, at 550-square-feet, is going for $1,795/month.
Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a large closet, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Cats are welcome here.
93 E. William St.
Then there's this 500-square-foot unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 93 E. William St., also listed at $1,795/month.
The apartment offers air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, ample closet space, large windows and built-in storage features. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
80 S. 22nd St.
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 80 S. 22nd St.
Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, closet space, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed unless they're service animals.
