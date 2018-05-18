Explore today's cheapest rentals in Oakland

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Oakland via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5452 Bancroft Ave.
Listed at $1,300/month, this studio, located at 5452 Bancroft Ave. in Fairfax, is 21.2 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Oakland, which is currently estimated at around $1,650/month.
In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors, generous closet space, granite countertops, new cabinets and a ceiling fan. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1637 33rd Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1637 33rd Ave. in Saint Elizabeth, which is going for $1,495/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a stove and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1967 Seminary Ave.
Then there's this spot at 1967 Seminary Ave. in Seminary, listed at $1,500/month.
The top floor unit features tile flooring, closet space, large windows, built-in shelves and a stove. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
5460 Bancroft Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 5460 Bancroft Ave. in Fairfax, is listed for $1,595/month.
In the apartment, you can anticipate carpeted floors, new cabinets, granite countertops, generous closet space and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
2416 Kingsland Ave.
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2416 Kingsland Ave. in Maxwell Park. It's being listed for $1,695/month.
Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, built-in storage features, ceiling fans, large windows and wooden cabinetry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
