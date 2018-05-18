7 ON YOUR SIDE

Rules about passport photos can trip up travelers

EMBED </>More Videos

Since it is time to start getting ready for summer travel, it's important to talk about how the rules have changed for passport photos. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Since it is time to start getting ready for summer travel, this is a good time to talk about how the rules have changed for passport photos. They may just look like a mugshot, but there is a lot going into a passport photos. New rules and stricter enforcement can trip you up.

If there is anyone in San Francisco who knows the rules for a proper passport photo, it is David Taylor. He is the Director of the San Francisco Passport Agency

"A passport is proof of your citizenship, but it is also proof of your identity, " He tells us, "We want to make sure we have a good clear picture of everyone's face."

RELATED: New bill would allow California drivers to choose their license photo

If there is anyone who knows how to implement those rules, it's Leetone Photo Center's Tony Locatelli. He has been taking passport photos since 1978.

When you ask him how many photos he has taken he says, "Half a million or more."

He tells me more passport photos are being rejected because the rules are not being followed.

"There have been some changes," Taylor says, "The main change recently is no more glasses in your passport photo."

RELATED: Real ID cards available in California come with controversy

Other guidelines: selfies don't work, low lighting isn't acceptable. Photo shopping or air brushing are against the rules too.

That turns passport photos into a kind of mugshot.

Consumer Alisha O'Brien was getting passport photo when we talked. She said it is no big deal to her, "It is just a photo at the end of the day."

Director Taylor says there is some wiggle room on taking the pictures.

"If one can take a good quaility picture with clear resolution on good clear paper at home," he says, "that is fine with us."

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelpassportphoto7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsTSASan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Real ID cards available in California
New bill would allow California drivers to choose their license photo
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: PG&E credits, engagement rings, auto repair shops
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Em Rossi, Mountain Play Association
﻿Consumer Reports: Is your car collecting data about you?
Consumer Catch-up: Ford re-starts F-150 production, Michaels toy recall
More 7 On Your Side
TRAVEL
VIDEO: United Airlines incident shines light on danger of laser strikes
Co-pilot survives after being sucked halfway out of plane when windshield bursts
Laser pointed at United Airlines flight from Tel Aviv at SFO
New trend gives campers bird's-eye view
More Travel
Top Stories
Right or wrong? Rodeo debate rages on between activists, organizers
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
Suspect in deadly Fremont crash to be released after no charges filed
KYLIE IN SF: The lip kit legacy and phenomenon of the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop
WATCH TOMORROW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do'
Young tech entrepreneur Mehak Vohra shares media secrets
WATCH SUNDAY: SF's annual Bay to Breakers
March for Our Lives student organizers speak out after another school shooting
Show More
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The exploding whale of Florence, Oregon
Survivor speaks about being shot in head at Santa Fe HS
Dead whale towed to Angel Island for necropsy
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
NBA athletes react to Texas deadly school shooting
More News