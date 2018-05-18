What does $3,200 rent you in San Francisco?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in San Francisco if you've got a budget of $3,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
179 Corbett Ave., #1 (Corona Heights)
Listed at $3,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 179 Corbett Ave.
The building boasts garage parking. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, large windows, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1329 Taylor St. (Nob Hill)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 1329 Taylor St. It's also listed for $3,200/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a stove, bay windows, a dishwasher, built-in bookshelves and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
930 Pine St. (Lower Nob Hill)
Listed at $3,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 930 Pine St.
Apartment amenities include central heating, carpeted floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
601 Van Ness Ave., #1112 (Cathedral Hill)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 601 Van Ness Ave. that's going for $3,200/month
The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a door person. In the top floor unit, there are a dishwasher, a balcony, carpeted floors, generous cabinet space, a fireplace and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
260 King St., #861 (SoMa)
Located at 260 King St., here's a 618-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $3,200/month.
In the studio, you can expect in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors, a dishwasher and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a business center. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)