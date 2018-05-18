SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

NBA athletes react to Texas deadly high school shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Friday's deadly school shooting in Texas has sent shockwaves across the country, affecting the Houston area the hardest, including players with the Rockets. (Photos by KGO-TV/AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

by Carlos Saucedo
SANTA FE, Texas (KGO) --
Friday's deadly school shooting in Texas has sent shockwaves across the country, affecting the Houston area the hardest, including players with the Rockets

The Santa Fe shooting happened just outside of Houston, hitting close to home for Rockets star Chris Paul.

RELATED: 10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe high school

"It's scary that's becoming the norm here and we got to do something about it," said Rockets guard Chris Paul. "I can't imagine something like that taking place with my kids."

The Rockets find themselves in a heated playoff matchup against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Western Conference finals. Paul says the playoffs are secondary to what's happening with mass shootings in the country.



Steph Curry shared those sentiments at practice in Oakland.

RELATED: March for Our Lives student organizers speak out after another school shooting

"It's a tragic situation that hurts your heart when you think about it," said Curry. "It's an issue that's way bigger than basketball, way more important than basketball that needs to be addressed."
The Warriors organization has not shied away from speaking out on social and political issues.

RELATED: Warriors coach Steve Kerr urges youth to keep fighting for gun safety, awareness

Head Coach Steve Kerr, an outspoken advocate on gun control, participated in a town hall in March to talk about gun violence. His comments came following the school shooting at Parkland, Florida earlier this year.

The recurring issue of mass shootings is something many athletes are tired of seeing happen and are using their influence to speak out on.

"Feels like a broken tape recorder when you hear of a situation like this happen," Curry said.

Click here for more stories and videos related to the Santa Fe school shooting.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingmass shootingdeadly shootinggun violenceschool shootingGolden State Warriorsstephen curryHouston RocketsNBAOaklandHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
March for Our Lives student organizers speak out after another school shooting
Warriors coach Steve Kerr urges youth to keep fighting for gun safety, awareness
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
JJ Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
Alleged Santa Fe gunman repeated 'another one bites the dust'
'We are strong': Communities honor Santa Fe shooting victims
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
Mom of student killed says suspect pursued daughter for months
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
New Antioch BART extension to bring relief for commuters
Authorities on scene of active shooting in Panama City, Florida
Chastain says Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame plaque not 'flattering'
Judge orders 30-year-old son to leave parent's home after they sued him
WATCH TOMORROW: Chasing the Golden State Killer
Attorney behind racist restaurant rant issues apology
Warriors to face off against Rockets in Game 4
Bay Area users say Zelle lost their money
Show More
Facebook CEO faces EU questions over user data scandal
Inside Kevin Durant's growing empire
Hayward police officer and suspect injured in shooting
JJ Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
LOVE statue artist, born in Indiana, dies at 89
More News