SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

San Francisco students hold vigil for Santa Fe HS shooting victims

EMBED </>More Videos

High School students from across the Bay Area held a rally in support of the victims of the Santa Fe, Texas shooting and demanded tougher gun laws. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SANTA FE, Texas (KGO) --
High School students from across the Bay Area held a rally in support of the victims of the Santa Fe, Texas shooting and demanded tougher gun laws.

It was a small rally on the steps of San Francisco City Hall, but it had a large, loud message.
RELATED: 10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School

Bay Area student activists demanded change after yet another high school shooting.

"We are heartbroken but not surprised," said one.

Students say school shootings have sadly become the new normal and that's not okay.

"Our message tonight -- we want it to stop," said Jake Cohen from Mill Valley. He admits he is fearful at school. "I have to use my fear to empower myself."

VIDEO: Students escorted out by law enforcement
EMBED More News Videos

Santa Fe High School students being escorted out by officers after active shooter incident



Many of the students traveled to Sacramento last month to rally support from lawmakers about passing sensible gun laws.

"We are interested in rallying," said Ruby Baden-Lasar, a student at Head-Royce School. "But interested in passing legislation even though we can't vote."

While the rally was happening, students from Mercy High School arrived for their prom at City Hall. Some say senior year has been tough.

"We should be allowed to go to school and be safe," said Megan Samn, also of Mercy High School. "I don't want to die."

For more coverage and information on the Santa Fe High School Shooting, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingschool shootingSanta Fe High School shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
NBA athletes react to Texas deadly school shooting
March for Our Lives student organizers speak out after another school shooting
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Royal Wedding Live Blog: Updates on the big day
PHOTOS: Harry & Meghan's royal wedding ceremony
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
Melania Trump released from the hospital after kidney procedure
What to know about Meghan Markle
Clare Waight Keller designs Meghan Markle's wedding dress
Harry and Meghan: Everything to know about the royal wedding
PHOTOS: Celebrity guests arrive for Royal Wedding
Show More
Michael Curry, bishop from America, gives royal wedding address
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Gospel choir steals the show at royal wedding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now the Duke, Duchess of Sussex
A look back at the life of Princess Diana
More News