High School students from across the Bay Area held a rally in support of the victims of the Santa Fe, Texas shooting and demanded tougher gun laws.It was a small rally on the steps of San Francisco City Hall, but it had a large, loud message.Bay Area student activists demanded change after yet another high school shooting."We are heartbroken but not surprised," said one.Students say school shootings have sadly become the new normal and that's not okay."Our message tonight -- we want it to stop," said Jake Cohen from Mill Valley. He admits he is fearful at school. "I have to use my fear to empower myself."Many of the students traveled to Sacramento last month to rally support from lawmakers about passing sensible gun laws."We are interested in rallying," said Ruby Baden-Lasar, a student at Head-Royce School. "But interested in passing legislation even though we can't vote."While the rally was happening, students from Mercy High School arrived for their prom at City Hall. Some say senior year has been tough."We should be allowed to go to school and be safe," said Megan Samn, also of Mercy High School. "I don't want to die."