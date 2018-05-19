Officials: Investigation of triple-fatal Fremont crash ongoing despite suspect's release

EMBED </>More Videos

Escorted by family and correctional deputies, 21-year-old Dang Tran left Santa Rita Jail despite being accused of causing a crash that killed three people. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Escorted by family and correctional deputies, 21-year-old Dang Tran left Santa Rita Jail despite being accused of causing a crash that killed three people.

The CHP says Tran was under the influence of marijuana when he crashed into a family on Interstate 880 near Stevenson Boulevard Tuesday.

RELATED: Friend says crash victims were visiting Bay Area for 4-year-old's birthday party

Once someone is arrested and booked, prosecutors have 72 hours to file charges. That deadline was up so the suspect had to be released from jail.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office released a statement saying: "The investigation in this matter is ongoing and the DA's Office requires additional information as well as investigation prior to making a charging decision."

Former prosecutor Steven Clark explained what may be missing. "Marijuana requires a detailed blood test and it's likely that the DA has not received the toxicology report from the crime lab yet."

Marijuana cases are not as straightforward as alcohol. There's no court-approved test yet like a breathalyzer for alcohol.

There's also no legal limit established like the .08 for alcohol.
VIDEO: CHP believes 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-880 in Fremont were not wearing seatbelts
EMBED More News Videos

The CHP is investigating a deadly collision involving five vehicles on Interstate 880 in Fremont that killed three people, including two juveniles.



Toxicology reports will be paired with field sobriety tests and officer observations.

The central focus will be whether he was impared by marijuana at the time he was driving.

Click here for more on how the community is reacting to this tragic event.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashFremont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Royal Wedding Live Blog: Updates on the big day
PHOTOS: Harry & Meghan's royal wedding ceremony
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
Melania Trump released from the hospital after kidney procedure
What to know about Meghan Markle
Clare Waight Keller designs Meghan Markle's wedding dress
Harry and Meghan: Everything to know about the royal wedding
PHOTOS: Celebrity guests arrive for Royal Wedding
Show More
Michael Curry, bishop from America, gives royal wedding address
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Gospel choir steals the show at royal wedding
SF students hold vigil for Santa Fe HS shooting victims
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now the Duke, Duchess of Sussex
More News