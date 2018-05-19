MELANIA TRUMP

Melania Trump released from the hospital after kidney procedure

EMBED </>More Videos

April 26 is Melania Trump's birthday. Here are five things you may not have known about the first lady.

WASHINGTON --
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.

The White House says the first lady returned to the White House on Saturday morning. She had been at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington since having an embolization procedure Monday for an unspecified kidney condition that the White House said was benign.

President Donald Trump visited his 48-year-old wife during several of the evenings that she was in the hospital.

The first lady said Wednesday on Twitter that she was "feeling great." She thanked the Walter Reed staff and her well-wishers, and added that she was looking forward to going home.
