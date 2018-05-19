On Hawaii's Big Island there was another explosive eruption on Kilauea's summit. Nearby residents were warned about another ash cloud following the eruption that occurred just before midnight.5:30 a.m.Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shot out a small steam explosion overnight that resulted in a towering cloud of ash.The U.S. Geological Survey reports the short-lived eruption at the volcano's summit occurred just before midnight Saturday.According to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the ensuing ash cloud reached up to 10,000 feet (3,048 meters).Scientists say more explosions that could spawn even minor amounts of ashfall could happen any time.Officials are currently assessing the threat from fast-moving lava that has isolated a rural subdivision of 40 homes below the Big Island volcano. Four people have already been evacuated by helicopter.___8:10 p.m.Fast-moving lava has crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.Hawaii County Civil Defense said Friday that police, firefighters and National Guard troops were securing the area of the Big Island and stopping people from entering.The homes were isolated in the area east of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens - two neighborhoods where lava has destroyed 40 structures, including 26 homes, over the past two weeks.Officials were assessing how many people were still in the newly threatened area. They were advising people to shelter in place and await further instructions.___7:30 p.m.Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.Hawaii County Civil Defense said Friday police, firefighters and National Guard troops were securing the area of the Big Island and stopping people from entering.About 40 homes were isolated in the newly affected area east of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens - two neighborhoods where lava has destroyed 40 structures, including 26 homes, over the past two weeks.Officials were using helicopters to assess how many people were still in the newly threatened area.County officials have been encouraging residents in the district to prepare for potential evacuations. The county is now asking them to stay put and wait for further instructions.