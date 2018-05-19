22 injured after flash fire at plant near Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Explosion reported at plant in southeast Harris County (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas --
The Pasadena Fire Department says at least 22 people were injured following a flash fire at a plant near Houston.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at Kuraray America, Inc. plant located at 11500 Bay Area Blvd.

Authorities say 20 people were injured ranging from knee injuries to burns, and two other people were transported by life flight to the hospital in stable condition.

A Pasadena fire official told Eyewitness News that the flash fire was caused by a broken valve.

Plant officials are working with local officials to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionu.s. & worldchemical plantTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
Princess Charlotte and the kids of the royal wedding: Photos
The royal wedding reception: What guests ate
BART riders facing delays after E. Bay station closure
Mariachi band protests outside apartment of lawyer caught in racist video
PHOTOS: Harry & Meghan's royal wedding ceremony
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
VIDEO: 7 Things to know about Bay to Breakers
Show More
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry at Windsor Castle
WATCH TOMORROW: SF's annual Bay to Breakers
Clare Waight Keller designs Meghan Markle's wedding dress
Gospel choir steals the show at royal wedding
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
More News