Man arrested in San Jose on suspicion of prowling, peeking into bedroom

Hector Leanos, Jr., is seen in this undated mugshot image. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
Officers arrested a man in San Jose Friday on suspicion of prowling on private property and peeking into a bedroom window, police said Saturday afternoon.

Hector Leanos, Jr., 40, of San Jose, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of trespassing, prowling and peeking, as well as domestic violence in an unrelated case, according to police.

Willow Glen residents reported to police on May 1 that they had seen a man recorded by their video surveillance devices trespassing on private property and peeking into a bedroom window, police said.

Officers also got a report of a man believed to be the same suspect May 3, when he allegedly was captured on a video surveillance camera walking down a driveway at a nearby Willow Glen home.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is asked to contact Detective Graeme Newton at (408) 277-4521.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
peeping tomarrestcrimetrespassingsanta clara countydomestic violenceSan Jose
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer playrs rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News