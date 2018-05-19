Dog inside car stolen in Rohnert Park returned to owner's garage

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. --
A suspect who is apparently a dog lover stole a car in Rohnert Park Friday but returned the Labrador Retriever inside it, California Highway Patrol officials said Saturday.

The tail - or, rather, tale - began when a driver left his VW Passat running with his yellow Lab inside when he went into the Rohnert Park Goodwill Friday afternoon, the CHP said.

While the dog owner was in the Goodwill dropping off items, a man jumped into the running car and drove away, according to police.

When the driver got home, he found his dog in his garage, the CHP said.

Police surmise that the suspect realized the dog was in the car, drove to the owner's house and, using the garage door opener in the car, left the dog in the garage.

Around 3:40 p.m. the dog owner, who was out driving another vehicle, spotted his stolen VW on Stony Point Road near Washoe House, a historic roadhouse in Sonoma County located west of Cotati, the CHP said.

The owner notified police, and officers tried to make an enforcement stop, but the suspect fled, the CHP said.

The suspect crashed the car off Stony Point Road near state Highway 116, the CHP said.

CHP officers and Sonoma County sheriff's deputies searched the area and the CHP found the suspect around 4:20 p.m., according to the CHP.

Joshua Hathaway, 39, of Santa Rosa, was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony evasion, resisting arrest and vehicle arrest, the CHP said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasestolen carcar theftdogpetpetsdogsdogs stolenlost petcrimeauto theftRohnert ParkCotati
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer playrs rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News