ROYAL WEDDING

Bay Area royal watchers get up early for wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Royal watchers in the Bay Area got up early to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married. Others slept in to celebrate with a re-broadcast of the historic nuptials for a British tea at San Francisco's Sir Francis Drake Hotel. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Royal watchers in the Bay Area got up early to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married. Others slept in to celebrate with a re-broadcast of the historic nuptials for a British tea at San Francisco's Sir Francis Drake Hotel.

"It's great, you can't not watch it's addictive," said Jen Furman from San Francisco.

RELATED: Localizing the Royal Wedding, San Francisco style

Guests paid $125 to show off their fascinator hats, drink tea and eat English crumpets. There were even a few American treats for Meghan.

"We have donuts because everyone loves them," said Chris Dean from Crown and Crumpet Tea Cafe.

"I'm watching it for the second time. I got up at 3 AM to see the wedding and pageantry live," said Carrie Tsai from San Mateo.

RELATED: Couple, family, army all prepare for Royal Wedding

On Nob Hill, The bells at Grace Cathedral chimed a short fanfare concert at noon in honor of the Royal couple. The Episcopal church has close, historic ties to the UK.

"What an honor to to them, a signal we recognize what's going on in England, it's awesome," said tourist Robin Johnson.

For more on the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleroyal familyenglandu.s. & worldSan FranciscoSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Jose pub rolls out red carpet for Royal Wedding
ROYAL WEDDING
Crowds see diverse royal wedding as deeply symbolic
Meghan Markle's fitting end to her royal wedding day
Students at Meghan Markle's former school inspired after 'powerful' ceremony
Clare Waight Keller designs Meghan Markle's wedding dress
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Crowds see diverse royal wedding as deeply symbolic
Meghan Markle's fitting end to her royal wedding day
New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in stores
Princess Charlotte and the kids of the royal wedding: Photos
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE TODAY: SF's annual Bay to Breakers
Runners gear up for San Francisco's Bay to Breakers race
Warriors vs. Rockets in Game 3 of NBA Playoffs
7 THINGS: To know and love about Klay Thompson
Draymond Green says Warriors 'at our best when we feel threatened'
How James Harden and the Rockets keep hunting Steph Curry
Mom of student killed says suspect pursued daughter for months
Crowds see diverse royal wedding as deeply symbolic
Show More
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
Meghan Markle's fitting end to her royal wedding day
Princess Charlotte and the kids of the royal wedding: Photos
The royal wedding reception: What guests ate
1 killed, 1 hurt after encountering cougar in Washington
More News