Meghan Markle's fitting end to her royal wedding day

Meghan Markle stunned for the second time on her wedding day.The new Duchess of Sussex changed into a white Stella McCartney evening dress and joined the Duke of Sussex in a silver blue 1968 Jaguar after their wedding ceremony.Together the newlyweds drove to the hottest ticket in town: a reception for about 200 people at Frogmore House in Windsor, England.But tens of thousands took part in the celebrations earlier, getting a glimpse of Markle's first outfit of the day: her Givenchy wedding dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller."I had tears in my eyes when she first entered the church," said author and royal watcher Andrew Morton.Prince Harry had tears in his eyes, too, whispering to his bride as she joined him at the altar: "You're amazing. I am so lucky."Michael Curry, the Chicago bishop, shook up tradition at St. George's Chapel.As the newlyweds left the church, a gospel choir belted out, "This Little Light of Mine," an anthem of the civil rights movement.Then, on the steps outside St. George's, came the fairytale moment the world had waited for all day: the newlyweds kissed -- and the crowd cheered.