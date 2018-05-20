PETS & ANIMALS

Cat found with arrow stuck in body in Perris

A photo shows a cat with an arrow stuck in its body alongside an X-ray of the animal. (Riverside County Animal Services)

SAN JACINTO, Calif. --
A cat is recovering at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus after receiving emergency surgery to remove an arrow that was stuck in his body.

A Perris animal control officer brought the 2-year-old male cat to the animal shelter after finding it with an arrow stuck in his body. The cat was alert and moving, but in intense pain.

The cat was quickly anesthetized and the team removed the arrow, which had entered the cat's left shoulder and exited his lower chest area near the sternum.



Dr. Sara Strongin said if the arrow had pierced the cat's chest cavity, the situation could have been much worse. She added there may be a chance that the cat suffered internal damage that could not be found in an X-ray.

In addition to the arrow, the cat also suffered a broken left front leg above his elbow. Surgery will need to be done and the leg could be amputated.

The cat is currently on medications, antibiotics and IV fluids as he continues his recovery.

The Perris officer was unsure of who shot the cat, but hopes the public can provide tips or information that could lead to the animal abuser's capture.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Perris Animal Control at (951) 657-4134.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal crueltyanimal abusecatssurgeryLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
Coyotes cause concern for South Bay pet owners after several cats killed
VIDEO: Great white shark swims next to kayaker in Monterey
People turning to vet to drug pets for holiday fireworks
East Bay family says beloved pet was killed by trainer's dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer playrs rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News