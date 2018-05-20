ANIMAL ATTACK

Mountain lion that killed cyclist in Washington State was emaciated, officials say

New details are emerging after a mountain lion attack in Washington State that left a mountain biker dead and a second injured. (KGO-TV)

NORTH BEND, Wash. (KGO) --
New details are emerging after a mountain lion attack in Washington State that left a mountain biker dead and a second injured.

Investigators now say the two victims did everything right and that the animal was emaciated.

The men got off their bikes, made noise and tried to scare the animal away.

The cougar ran off, then returned.

VIDEO: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion

A sheriff's sergeant says the animal bit the survivor on the head and shook him.

The second cyclist ran and the animal dropped the first man and pounced, killing its victim.

It happened yesterday, 30 miles from Seattle.

The mountain lion has been euthanized.

Fish and Wildfire says this is the second fatal attack in the state in 100 years.
