Bay Area LIFE: The Color Purple

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The cast of The Color Purple spent time volunteering in the Free Clothing Program at St. Anthony's Foundation in San Francisco. They helped sort and organize clothing for those in need. The Free Clothing Program serves approximately 150 guests per day. The goal is to distribute the highest quality of clothing possible ensuring that guests have a positive and dignified shopping experience. Volunteers assist with the selection of high-quality clothing donations for distribution to guests and help prepare the "store."
Click here for more information on St. Anthony's.
About The Color Purple:
The 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival has arrived at the SHN Orpheum Theatre! The musical The Color Purple is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book about a young woman's journey to love and triumph in the American South. Filled with the spectacular sounds of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues,The Color Purple is an exhilarating re-imagination of a powerful story. You don't want to miss your chance to see this exciting musical sensation in San Francisco.
Click here for information on how to purchase tickets.
Show Dates:
May 1 - 27, 2018
Address:
SHN Orpheum Theatre
1192 Market St.
San Francisco, CA 94102
Click here for more information from SHN.